‘Totally improbable’ - Le Parisien rules out PSG signing Dembele in January

Ousmane Dembele’s name will crop up a lot on deadline day but the view from the French capital is that the forward will not be moving to Paris Saint-Germain before the window closes tonight.

The latest update comes from Le Parisien who are reporting that it’s “totally improbable or even impossible” for Dembele to move to PSG today.

There had been talk of Barca wanting €20 million for the 24-year-old or even entering into a swap deal with the Ligue 1 side but Le Parisien thinks those reports are wide of the mark.

“PSG has not planned any new arrivals” this winter is the argument, particularly in attack where Mauricio Pochettino has plenty of options to choose from.

Back in Spain there is a report from Diario Sport about Barca setting a deadline of 8pm tonight to sort out Dembele’s future.

The report reckons there is interest in Dembele from Premier League clubs and mentions three clubs: Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

It seems Barca are pushing hard to offload Dembele on deadine day but it’s going to be a difficult to do a deal, particularly with precious little time left to negotiate.