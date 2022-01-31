Aubameyang in Barcelona ahead of possible loan move

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been spotted in Barcelona ahead of a rumored loan move to the Camp Nou.

The striker was caught on video coming out of the airport on Monday morning before promptly getting into a car and heading off.

Barcelona are hoping to complete the transfer of Aubameyang before the window closes tonight with Arsenal willing to let the former captain leave.

Reports in Spain have stated that Aubameyang is willing to play for “practically nothing” to secure a move after falling out with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta.

The latest report comes from ESPN who reckon the two clubs are still “discussing how much of his £250k-per-week wages the Spanish giants can pay.”

Barcelona have apparently told the Gunners they “can only pay a small portion of the player’s salary and are awaiting a response from the north London club.”

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has reported that “the deal is expected to go through only if the Catalan club can move at least one player out.”

One player who is expected to leave is Inaki Pena. There are also plenty of conflicting rumors about Ousmane Dembele and you can expect plenty more as the day progresses...