Barcelona’s Aubameyang talks break down - report

Barcelona’s proposed loan move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reportedly looks to be off after negotiations between the two clubs broke down.

Aubameyang has been spotted in Barcelona earlier today and there had been reports he would have a medical at the club on Monday afternoon.

However, it’s now being reported that “the proposed loan deal has collapsed due to a disagreement over the planned salary coverage for the next six months.”

The update comes from the usually reliable David Ornstein at The Athletic who adds that “barring a late change in Barcelona’s financial proposal” the deal is definitely off.

The report also reckons that Aubameyang is now returning to London after what was only a “family trip to the Spanish city.”

Aubameyang had reportedly been willing to take a pay cut to join the Catalan giants and seemed pretty keen on the move after failing out with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

However, it seems that Barcelona still couldn’t make the numbers work and the 32-year-old will not be arriving at the Camp Nou.