Laporta says Barcelona still working on deadline day options

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said the club are still working on transfers with just hours left of the January transfer window.

The Catalans have so far added Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, and Adama Traore to the squad but there have been plenty of rumors another player could arrive.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looked set to join but talks have reportedly broken down due to issues over his salary.

Yet Laporta doesn’t appear to be giving up hope just yet of doing some late business and offered the following response when asked about Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele.

“We’ve still options open. We’re working on it - and we will until the last minute,” he told COPE.

“We would like to incorporate Aubameyang. The issues with Arsenal have been solved, it is complicated, but there is hope.”

There’s also continued speculation regarding Ousmane Dembele’s future. PSG and Chelsea are two clubs who keep on being linked but a deal looks unlikely right now.

Meanwhile, the forward was back in training on Monday with his team-mate as the players begin preparations for Sunday’s big La Liga clash against Atletico Madrid.