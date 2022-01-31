Barcelona offer deadline day update on Ousmane Dembele

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered an update on Ousmane Dembele amid continued rumors about the Frenchman’s future.

The Catalan giants have just a few hours to try and find an exit for Dembele in January after already making it clear the 24-year-old is not in the club’s future plans.

Laporta says there are some options available to Dembele and also suggested that a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to go ahead.

Laporta just now on Aubameyang from #afc: "It seems we will do it". On Dembele: "Different solutions have been proposed and the latest one depends on the player accepting it so that he can go to an English club." — Tom Allnutt (@TomAllnuttAFP) January 31, 2022

There have been reports today that Chelsea have shown an interest in Dembele in a move that would see the Frenchman reunited with former Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel.

Sky Sports have reported that the Blues have made an enquiry but reckon a “deal looks difficult to conclude at this late stage.” Meanwhile, ABC in Spain have claimed that a deal to take Dembele to Stamford Bridge is “99% done” and reckon he’ll sign a contract until June 2026.

It’s still unclear if a move for Dembele will actually materialize but there is more optimism that the Aubameyang deal can get done before the window finally closes. The striker is now expected to take a medical tonight in Barcelona.