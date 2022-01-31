Aubameyang to Barcelona deal back on after ‘verbal agreement’ reached - report

Barcelona are in the midst of another chaotic deadline day where it seems a move for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now back on after talks broke down earlier.

The Catalan giants have reached a “verbal agreement” with Arsenal to sign the striker on loan for six months, with the option of an additional year, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Athletic add that Aubameyang has emerged as Xavi’s “primary target to strengthen at the top of the pitch this month” and he’ll be the club’s No. 9 for the second half of the season.

Meanwhile, there are reports elsewhere that Aubameyang will actually move on a free transfer and not a loan and will take a big pay cut at Barca.

Either way, Aubameyang is now expected to undergo a medical in Barcelona tonight before putting pen to paper on a deal with Xavi’s side.

President Joan Laporta said earlier that he was expecting the transfer to go through, telling reporters, “Mateu Alemany just told me that it seems that it will be done.”

If it does go through as expected then Aubameyang will become Barca’s fourth signing of the winter after Dani Alves, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore.