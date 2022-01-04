Alemany sends Ousmane Dembele warning over Barcelona contract

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany has spoken about Ousmane Dembele’s future and warned the Frenchman a decision is needed as soon as possible.

Reports have claimed that the most recent meeting between Dembele and Barcelona regarding a contract extension broke down without an agreement being reached.

There had been speculation another meeting had been planned for Monday, but Alemany told reporters that is inaccurate and the club are still waiting to hear from Dembele.

“It’s not true there will be another meeting,” he said. “There has been contact with his camp for months. They know the club’s position, that we want him to stay. “There’s a renewal offer on the table and that’s with them. It can’t be put off for much longer, we’re waiting for a definitive answer.” Source | ESPN

It’s been widely rumored that Dembele wants a bigger financial package than Barca are willing to offer, while the Catalan giants are said to be ready to try and sell the Frenchman in January if he does not renew.