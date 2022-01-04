Coutinho reportedly gives the go-ahead to leave Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly given the go-ahead to leave Barcelona amid certain conditions. Those conditions are apparently a move back to England. The Brazilian has had a tumultuous time since arriving at Barcelona from Liverpool and a move back to England might be what helps spark the brilliance we were used to seeing in the Premier League.

The two clubs that are being linked with a potential move back to England are Tottenham and Arsenal. The two sides could be capable of helping with the high salary that Coutinho commands and possibly even help Barca recover maybe a small fraction of the funds they spent on Philippe.

The backup option, and the one that honestly seems the most likely, is a loan with a buy option or obligation to buy. That would help Coutinho recover some form before the World Cup and get his salary, or at least part of it, off the Barca books.