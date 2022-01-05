Juventus boss Allegri rules out January move for Alvaro Morata

Juventus boss Max Allegri has insisted striker Alvaro Morata will not be moving to Barcelona in the January transfer window amid speculation the Catalan giants want the striker.

Recent reports have claimed that Xavi is keen on Morata and has already agreed personal terms with the Spain international, but Allegri says he has told the 29-year-old he’s going nowhere.

He told reporters are a press conference on Wednesday, “I told Alvaro that he is staying here, he is not leaving Juventus, end of story.”

Morata is one of several strikers to have been linked with a move to Barcelona, with Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani also rumored to be a winter target.

The Catalans have moved to bring in Ferran Torres already but need to shift some players to be able to register the new signing from Manchester City.

Fellow new signing Dani Alves has now been registered and could make his first competitive appearance in tonight’s Copa del Rey game at Linares.