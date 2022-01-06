Chelsea enquire about Sergino Dest - report

Chelsea are reportedly keen on a move for Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest. Both Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, and Chelsea have been rumored to be interested in the 21-year-old but apparently, Chelsea are the most interested in the United States player and have asked about him.

The Blues are looking for a full-back with the versatility of Dest and think he’s a “good market opportunity.” Bayern are only thinking about a loan, while Atletico want a replacement for Newcastle-bound Kieran Trippier.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are looking for anyone who will give them money for anyone. Dest is interested in keeping his place at Barcelona and fighting for time, but apparently, the arrival of Chelsea as an interested party has piqued the interest of the American.

If anything, the Chelsea marketing department is drooling over the American duo of Christian Pulisic and Dest being on the pitch together. Free Instagram impressions am I right fellow youth?