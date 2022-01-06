Morata not giving up on Barcelona transfer - report

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata is not giving up hope that his future could be at Barcelona. According to a report from Sport, the Spaniard isn’t ruling out an exit sooner rather than later even if he needs to be forceful.

Juve aren’t all that interested in seeing him leave without a clear inline replacement on the squad. Manager Max Allegri has even said as much when asked about the recent rumors at a press conference.

He said, “I told Alvaro that he is staying here, he is not leaving Juventus, end of story.”

Right now, Juventus aren’t in a fantastic financial situation, and the complicated nature of how a transfer out would work given Atletico Madrid’s involvement makes things more than a little tricky.

It seems the feeling could be mutual too. Diario AS are reporting that sources at the club reckon “Álvaro Morata is not ruled out at all” despite Allegri’s recent comments to the contrary.