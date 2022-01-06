Steven Gerrard responds to Coutinho to Aston Villa rumors

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerard has been talking about Philippe Coutinho amid speculation the Brazilian is wanted at Villa Park in the January transfer window.

The two players featured together for Liverpool before Gerrard left for a spell in MLS with LA Galaxy in 2015.

It seems the two could now be reunited back in the Premier League, and Gerrard made it clear just how highly he rates the Brazil international.

“He’s a wonderful footballer. To share a dressing room and a pitch with Coutinho was an absolute pleasure because he was on a level very few players were on,” he said. “His imagination, his creation and some of the highlight reels are incredible. The name speaks for itself. “What I won’t do is speak about players who belong to another club, that is not fair or respectful. But I do appreciate his name is out there and he has been linked to us. “But he has also been linked to another five or six clubs in this league and there are a lot of foreign clubs who will be linked with his services as well.”

Coutinho is reportedly wanted by up to five Premier League clubs, but Villa seems the most likely option currently, particularly because of his relationship with Gerrard.

It’s thought Coutinho will move initially on loan for the rest of the season but Barca are hoping to be able to drop a purchase option in the deal.