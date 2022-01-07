OFFICIAL: Philippe Coutinho joins Aston Villa on loan

Barcelona confirmed on Friday that Philippe Coutinho has agreed to join Aston Villa on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The move sees Coutinho return to the Premier League and link up with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard who is now the boss at Villa Park.

FC Barcelona and @AVFCOfficial have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Philippe Coutinho until the end of the season — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 7, 2022

Coutinho joins on a six-month loan, despite rumors Barca had been pushing for a longer deal, and the transfer does include a purchase option.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Aston Villa have reached an agreement for the loan of the player Philippe Coutinho until the end of the season. The agreement, subject to the player passing his medical and obtaining a work permit, includes an option to make the transfer permanent. “The English club will pay part of the player’s wages and the midfielder is expected to travel to Birmingham in the next few hours.” Source | FC Barcelona

The Brazilian’s departure should mean that Barcelona can now register new signing Ferran Torres following his arrival from Manchester City.