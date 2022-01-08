Barcelona B sign Fabio Blanco from Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona have completed the signing of 17-year-old Fabio Blanco who arrives from Eintracht Frankfurt and will join up with Sergi Barjuan’s B team.

The transfer had been widely reported and has now been completed with the winger signing on until the end of June 2024.

El primer dia de @fabiioblanco_ com a blaugrana, en imatges



Las fotos del primer día de Fabio Blanco como jugador del Barça B



https://t.co/LVhQItIEXk#ForçaBarça ❤ pic.twitter.com/iuBH7t1WYU — FC Barcelona B (@FCBarcelonaB) January 8, 2022

Here’s Barcelona’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Eintracht Frankfurt have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Fabio Blanco, who will join Barça B this January. The Almería winger has signed a contract that will link him with the Club until June 30, 2024 , and will have a termination clause of 100 million euros.”

Blanco is a highly-rated youngster who joined Valencia at the age of 12 but left last summer on a free transfer for a new challenge with the Bundesliga side. However, he’s now heading back to La Liga after struggling for opportunities in Germany.

The youngster is a right winger who has featured for Spain’s youth team, alongside Barca youngsters such as Gavi and Ilias Akhomach, and will no doubt be hoping he can follow the duo into the first team at the Camp Nou.