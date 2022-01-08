More Barcelona exits needed to register Ferran Torres - Yuste

Barcelona vice president Rafa Yuste has confirmed more outgoings are needed at the Camp Nou before Ferran Torres can be registered.

The forward has arrived from Manchester City but is currently still not quite match fit because of a foot injury and has also tested positive for Covid-19.

It had been thought that the departure of Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa would allow Torres to be registered, but it seems that is not quite the case.

“More exits are needed,” said Yuste ahead of Barca’s La Liga clash at Granada. “We are working so that this is done as soon as possible.”

Several players are being tipped to leave Barca in January. Loanees Yusuf Demir and Luuk de Jong look the most likely, while the Catalans are thought to be keen to offload Samuel Umtiti.

There has also been speculation about Sergino Dest’s future at Barca. It’s been rumored that Chelsea could be interested in the USMNT star and that Barca are willing to listen to offers for the 21-year-old.