Barcelona still need to make a big sale next summer - report

Barcelona are still planning on the sale of a big player next summer, according to a report from Sport. The internal feel of the finances is apparently very different than the external public face that Barca is putting forth.

What the language of the report reads off to me is that Barcelona are perhaps willing to listen to offers for players we may be surprised about.

I’m not saying they’re going to listen to Pedri or Dembele offers, but it feels like they’re still probably going to consider selling Frenkie or other bigger names.

De Jong probably would have gone last summer if he hadn’t dug his heels in and insisted he wanted to stay. There have been rumors already that Man Utd could come back for him new year.

The letting go of Jordi Alba, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, and more vets won’t be shocking, but it also won’t bring in immediate cash. Expect the unexpected it seems.