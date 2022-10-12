N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho wanted by Barcelona; Italian’s agent spotted in the city - report

FC Barcelona are interested in the signing of two Chelsea FC midfielders, N’Golo Kanté and Jorginho, on free transfers, according to the English press. And Jorginho’s agent was reportedly spotted in Barcelona, according to an Italian source.

This comes as Barcelona’s sporting director, Mateu Alemany, had publicly declared the club will once again be looking at free transfers. Notably, Barça signed Andreas Christensen and Marcos Alonso from the Blues in the last summer transfer window.

João Santos, Jorginho’s agent, was reportedly spotted in Barcelona to talk to the club about an upcoming move. Barcelona are said to be working to get several players’ committed to them as soon as possible in order to avoid competition from other teams. Nonetheless, Italian teams have been rumored to be looking out for the midfielder.

Kanté has struggled with injuries lately but he may still have some left in the tank. Barcelona are also exploring the possibility of signing him on a free transfer. Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are considered rivals for his signature.

Both players also could end up penning new deals with the London club. Something similar to that happened last summer when Barcelona chased César Azpilicueta for a while before the Blues skipper decided to stay in London.

Other rumored free agent targets for the blaugrana: Athletic Bilbao’s Iñigo Martínez, Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot, and of course, PSG’s Lionel Messi.