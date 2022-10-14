Jorginho’s agent plays down Barcelona transfer rumors

Jorginho’s agent has been talking about the Chelsea midfielder’s future amid speculation he’s wanted at Barcelona at the end of the season.

The Italy international is out of contract next summer and there have been rumors he could head to Barcelona to replace Sergio Busquets.

However, Joao Santos says Jorginho’s preference is to stay at Stamford Bridge and was pretty coy when asked if he had been talking to Barcelona.

“We are due in June. We prioritise Chelsea and we are moving towards it. Another priority for Jorginho is to do well with the national team,” he said. “I went to [Barcelona] to pray (smiles). I work in football, I have been to Barcelona, ​​Madrid and Valencia but also in other places such as Valencia and Lyon. I work…I’m Jorginho’s agent, I may have talked about him but also about others…” Source | Tuttomercatoweb

Jorginho is one of several midfielders who’s been linked with a move to Barcelona next summer. Enzo Fernandez, Ruben Neves, and Martin Zubimendi are also thought to have attracted interest from Barcelona.