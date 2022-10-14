Barcelona considering cutting Nico Gonzalez’s loan short - report

Barcelona are reportedly considering cutting Nico Gonzalez’s loan spell with Valencia short in January over concerns about his lack of game time at Mestalla.

Gerard Romero reckons Barca met with Nico’s agent on Thursday and his future was discussed along with a renewal for Alejandro Balde.

It’s also being reported that Valencia haven’t heard from Barca yet but the Catalans aren’t happy because Nico is not playing enough.

Xavi had admitted that he wanted Nico to stay for the 2022-23 campaign but that the midfielder asked to leave because he wanted to play regularly.

Yet that is not happening at the moment with Los Che. Nico has made seven appearances for Valencia this season but has only started twice.

The Barcelona loanee wasn’t even included in the matchday squad last time out and seems to be losing prominence at the club under Gennaro Gattuso.