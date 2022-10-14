Gattuso on Nico return rumors: This is the first I’ve heard of it!

Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso has responded to rumors that Barcelona are considering bringing Nico Gonzalez back from his loan with Los Che early.

It’s been reported that the Catalans are not too happy with Nico’s lack of game time at Mestalla this season, but Gattuso says he knows nothing about it.

“It’s the first time I’m hearing this. The footballer has never come with me to talk. He is working very well. I think he has a one-year contract and he has to play with us. That’s the reality,” he said. “He has never come to talk to me that he is not happy with. He is 20 years old, it is normal for him to want to play. But right now I think he has to work and when he gets the chance, he has to prove it.”

Gattuso also said Nico was training well and seemed to suggest he’s only struggling for minutes due to a lack of competition in the squad.

“We are talking about a very professional boy, he always trains fully and has a great mentality. I can only speak well of him,” he added. “I have a squad of 24 players and I have to decide. But he is a serious kid, with quality and a great mentality.”

Nico didn’t make the squad last time out but will hope to be included in Gattuso’s list for tomorrow’s La Liga clash against Elche.