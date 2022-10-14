Samuel Umtiti reveals why he chose to join Lecce from Barcelona

Samuel Umtiti has opened up on his decision to join Lecce after leaving Barcelona in the summer on loan.

The center-back has moved to the Serie A side and made his debut last weekend, picking up an assist against Roma.

Umtiti says he opted for Lecce because he needed some peace and quiet and insists there were other options.

“After the Barcelona experience I needed peace and quiet,” he said. “Lecce is the best solution because it is also an ideal city to live in; here are the ideal conditions to start again. During the summer there were other contacts, but today I feel that I can confirm this choice. “I arrived in Lecce with the mentality of facing different challenges every day. In Barcelona I had a lot, just as I had the opportunity to play with great champions. “Unfortunately, some physical problems forced me to start from scratch. It’s not easy to come back, but I chose to rewrite my career with Lecce and the first step is to try to save ourselves.”

Umtiti also spoke about his debut and how much he loved getting back out on the pitch and playing competitively again.

“I felt wonderful emotions, I’m proud of the game I played... after so many months in which I worked hard to get back up to par with my teammates,” he added. “At this time in my life it is important to play again, to feel valued and important in this team and to achieve my goal with Lecce. World Cup? With the national team I have written beautiful pages of my career, but for now I only think at Lecce and do well in this shirt.” Source | Marca

Lecce are back in Serie A action again on Monday with a home fixture against Fiorentina.