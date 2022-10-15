Araujo: If I were Barcelona sporting director, I’d sign Messi

Ronald Araujo has made it clear he would love to see Lionel Messi back at Barcelona amid speculation the GOAT could return next season after his contract at PSG expires.

The center-back, who is currently out injured, spoke about the Argentina international in a new interview. He said, “If I were sporting director, I would sign Messi for Barcelona.

Araujo also went on to talk about new coach Xavi and what he has learned from playing under the Barcelona legend.

“We have been working with him for some time. At the beginning it was a little difficult, because he comes with new ideas, with things that were not being done in recent years here,” he said. “He is trying to bring back Barcelona’s philosophy and I think that now is when the fruits of the work we have been doing since his arrival are being reaped. “When Xavi arrived, I had to continue learning, because when I went up to the first team, the Barcelona philosophy of playing with three midfielders had been lost. With the arrival of the coach, I continued to grow and today I feel very comfortable.”

Araujo’s injury has been a big blow to Barcelona, with the Uruguay international having become a key player for the Catalans. He is expected to miss around three months after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury.