Nico Gonzalez says he’s ‘very happy’ at Valencia amid Barcelona return rumors

Nico Gonzalez has insisted he’s very happy at Valencia amid rumors Barcelona are thinking about bringing him back from his loan in January.

There has been speculation this week that Barca aren’t happy with the amount of minutes Nico is getting at Valencia, although talk of a move has been played down by manager Gennaro Gattuso.

Nico played all 90 minutes of Valencia’s 2-2 draw against Elche on Saturday and spoke about his future after the final whistle.

“I am very happy at Valencia, my intention is to work to get minutes,” he said. “This season is very important for me and for the whole club. I will try to give my best in every game. “I have the whole season to show that I am going to give everything for this club.”

Xavi had wanted to keep hold of both Nico and Miralem Pjanic but saw both midfielders move on in the summer. Nico asked to leave in order to play regularly, and Pjanic has said he also decided to move on after realizing he wouldn’t play much this season at Barca.