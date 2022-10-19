PSV midfielder surprise option to slot into Sergio Busquets role - report

There could be a surprise name in the list of folks that could come in to replace Sergio Busquets at Barcelona. The aging midfielder has had many, many excellent years holding down the Barca midfield, but time is chasing Sergio down and the Catalans are looking at long-term replacements.

A man that’s now on that list, according to reports, is Ivory coast international and PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. The 24-year-old is valued around €30 million presently, although it won’t surprising if that valuation goes up based on this season.

In previous years Barca have inquired about him but not able to get a deal done before he joined PSV in 2020. Now, with more playing time at the top levels under his belt, he could be the perfect Sergio replacement next summer.