Galatasaray linked with move for Barcelona’s Memphis Depay - report

Turkish side Galatasaray have reportedly made contract with Memphis Depay regarding a possible move in 2023.

Depay is into the final year of his contract at the Camp Nou and is struggling for game time under Xavi. The Dutchman is currently out with injury but has only made three appearances this season.

Sport reckon that Galatasaray could be an option for Memphis if he decides to move on from the Catalan giants. The report reckons the forward’s future will be discussed after the World Cup.

Memphis was expected to leave last summer but ended up staying. However, he is way down the pecking order and behind players such as Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, and Ferran Torres.

It’s not clear if Barca plan to extend the Dutchman’s contract, which expires in the summer, and if not they may be tempted to sell in January to avoid losing him on a free.