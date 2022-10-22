Barcelona planning for next season ‘without all four captains’ - report

Barcelona are already planning for next season and are not expecting the club’s four captains to still be at the Camp Nou.

Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto are both out of contract in the summer, while Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba have deals that run until 2024.

ESPN reckon that Barca are planning to say goodbye to all four players, although it may not be quite as easy as all that.

The main problem lies with Pique and Alba, who are both “owed significant sums of money in deferred wages,” which means Barca may have to try and negotiate a contract termination with both players.

Busquets could call time on his Barca career at the end of the season, although the midfielder has insisted he has not made a decision yet and wants to see how the campaign plays out.

Roberto signed a one-year extension in the summer but may not get another one. Xavi is said to like his versatility but knows he needs to add a right-back to the squad and also wants another midfielder.

Busquets is the only player of the quartet who has played regularly this season. Pique has dropped way down the pecking order, Alba is facing stiff competition from Alejandro Balde and Roberto has only made two La Liga starts so far.