Ruben Neves to Barcelona is ‘very advanced’ - report

Ruben Neves wasn’t shy last week about his admiration for Barcelona. The Wolves player has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou and added some fuel to the fire with an interview last week.

Sport is now reporting that “everything is very advanced” and surprisingly it isn’t the economics of the potential deal that may end up being the holdup but instead the sporting aspects.

Indeed the report reckons Neves could move on a six-month loan in January with the transfer including a mandatory purchase option at the end of the season.

The only problem is that Barca aren’t quite sure that Neves is a slam dunk in the role and have other options they’re keeping tabs on. At the very least, if Barca decides he fits the bill, it doesn’t seem like they’ll have any trouble convincing him to sign on the dotted line.