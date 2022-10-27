Barcelona hoping Gerard Piqué and Jordi Alba leave in January - report

The fallout from Barcelona’s early Champions League exit appears to have begun in earnest with reports already flying about regarding the futures of several players.

Diario Sport are reporting that Barcelona are already negotiating with Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba about the possibility of a January exit.

Both players have slipped down the pecking order this season and are no longer guaranteed starters under Xavi at the Camp Nou.

The report reckons Barca will have to pay out €145 million if both players see out their contracts but are hoping to reach some sort of agreement with the duo.

Pique has previously said he’d step aside if he’s no longer wanted at the Camp Nou and has only really played this season due to the injury problems Barca have suffered in defense.

Meanwhile, Alba has lost his place to teenager Alejandro Balde and also has competition from summer signing Marcos Alonso for his spot.

Sport reckon the left-back does not want to leave, and he’s already admitted he was pretty annoyed by the exit rumors that appeared at the end of the last transfer window.