Barcelona’s Inaki Pena wanted back at Galatasaray - report

Barcelona back-up goalkeeper Inaki Pena is reportedly wanted back at Galatasaray next season.

The youngster spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign with the Turkish side before heading back to Barca to be understudy to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Relevo are reporting that Gala have made Pena their top option for next year and will be able to offer first-team football.

This season is expected to be current stopper Fernando Muslera’s last at the club and Pena could take the 36-year-old’s place between the sticks.

The Barcelona youngster is into the final year of his current deal and Relevo reckon there is no talk of a renewal just yet.

Xavi’s side do want to start negotiations with Pena soon but there’s been no word so far and he will be able to talk to other clubs from the start of January.

Pena hasn’t made a competitive appearance for Barca, after replacing Neto as the team’s No. 2, but is expected to be handed chances in the Copa del Rey.