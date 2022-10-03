Barcelona target Zubimendi says he hopes to renew Real Sociedad contract

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move to Barcelona recently but says he is about to renew his contract with the Basque side.

Zubimendi is one of several names mentioned as a possible replacement for captain Sergio Busquets but isn’t too interested in talk about a Camp Nou move

“Yes, I hope to renew. The harmony is very good. It will be a matter of time. Now to focus on all the games to come,” he said. “I have to be focused on what is coming, which is a lot and will be very hard.” Source | Cadena SER

It’s been reported that Zubimendi will extend his contract until 2027 and the new deal will also raise his current €60 million release clause.

Meanwhile, there’s speculation that Busquets will walk away from Barcelona at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves has also been mentioned as a possible successor to Busquets and is contracted to the Premier League side until 2024.