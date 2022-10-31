Franck Kessie’s agent slams rumors midfielder wants to leave Barcelona

Franck Kessie’s agent has hit back at rumors the midfielder is already looking for a way out of Barcelona after struggling for game time.

The Ivorian only arrived in the summer but there have been reports he wants to head back to Italy in order to play regularly.

Kessie’s agent, George Atangana, has been asked about the speculation and reckons it’s not true and the midfielder is still adapting to life at Barca.

“They are fake news, totally false,” he said. “Kessie is very happy at Barça. He’s only been at the club for a few months and is still in the process of adapting to the team and the Barça style of play, which is different from other clubs, and, therefore, it takes time. “Kessie will continue working to earn a place in the team. He is not a player who gives up easily. He had other offers in the summer and bet heavily on Barça.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

The 25-year-old has only started twice for Barca this season and faces a real battle for minutes with Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, and Pedri around. However, he is likely to feature in midweek when Barca take on Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League.