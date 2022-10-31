Inter Miami tipped to win race to land Lionel Messi on free transfer

Lionel Messi continues to be linked with a return to Barcelona when his PSG contract expires at the end of the season but the latest update suggests he could be off to Inter Miami.

The MLS side are said to be “increasingly confident” of landing the GOAT at the end of the current campaign, as reported by David Ornstein at The Athletic.

Messi is thought to have several options for next season but “the most advanced of those options is understood to be Inter Miami.”

The report even goes as far as to say that the club “now expect Messi to arrive and hope he will sign in the coming months.”

Talks between both parties have been ongoing for “a couple of years” and are expected to continue again after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Messi’s family already own a property in Miami and the city is said to be “a source of attraction” for the 35-year-old’s family.

The GOAT is currently enjoying a superb season with PSG after a largely underwhelming first campaign in the French capital after his shock move.

Messi has seven goals and 10 assists in 12 Ligue 1 games and four in four in the Champions League for Christophe Galtier’s side.

Reports have claimed that Joan Laporta will try to bring Messi back next year and vice president Eduard Romeu has even said the club will be able to make it happen financially.

Messi’s not expected to make a decision until after the World Cup. The GOAT will be gunning for glory with Argentina in what will be his last chance to win the tournament.