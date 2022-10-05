Barcelona and Atletico agree €20m fee for Antoine Griezmann - report

Atletico Madrid, Antoine Griezmann, and Barcelona. Three things that are synonymous with each other at this point and jokes will be made about them together for years to come.

Unfortunately, for those of us that have found this hilarious, it may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. According to a report from ESPN, the two sides are set to agree on a deal that would see the Frenchman return to Atletico on a permanent basis.

The reported sum is around €20m, about half of the original €40m the two sides agreed to for the purchase price.

Griezmann was stuck playing under a minutes restriction in order to force Barcelona’s hand. They don’t want his salary returning to the Camp Nou, so it seems like the pressure has worked.

Barcelona will end up with €20m, Atletico can keep Griezmann permanently, and the Frenchman will finally be allowed to play games from the start again.