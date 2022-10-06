Real Sociedad chief confirms Barcelona target Martin Zubimendi set to renew contract

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has confirmed midfielder Martin Zubimendi is close to signing a new contract at the club.

Zubimendi is thought to be on Barcelona’s radar as a possible successor to Sergio Busquets, who is out of contract in the summer.

However, the 23-year-old is now expected to put pen to paper on an extension with La Real that will run until 2027.

“I get along well with all the players, in general, with Martín I get along very well,” he said “I hope he can spend his entire career at Real. The talks are going well and the agreement for his renewal is very close.” Source | Radio Marca

Zubimendi’s release clause is currently set at €60 million, and there has been speculation it could stay at the figure even after his renewal.

Ruben Neves is another player who is thought to be a possible option to replace Busquets, although the captain insisted over the international break he’s not decided what he will do next season yet.