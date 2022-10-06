Barcelona players send defiant message ahead of Inter showdown - report

The 1-0 loss to Inter Milan midweek didn’t do Barcelona any favors in the team’s quest to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages. The Blaugrana now have a near-must-win match at home against Inter next week to look forward to.

Sport is reporting that despite the somewhat desperate situation, the vibes in the locker room are still pretty positive ahead of the return fixture.

The players believe that a turnaround is possible and seem to be in pretty defiant mood. An anonymous source said: “It is a screwed up situation, but last year we were more dead. It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish.”

The work ahead of Barca is tough, especially if they don’t come away with a win or draw next week. A win puts Barca in a great spot while a loss or draw makes things incredibly complicated.