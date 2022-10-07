Braithwaite: It was clear I wasn’t going to play at Barcelona

Former Barcelona striker Martin Braithwaite says he only has good memories of his time at the club and knew that he wasn’t going to get minutes after returning from a knee injury.

The Denmark international eventually left for Espanyol in the summer after seeing his contract at the Camp Nou terminated early.

Xavi was clearly frustrated by Braithwaite and admitted he’d told the striker back in May to leave.

Yet Braithwaite said he knew his time at the club was up and wanted time to assess his options.

“I think it was clear that after my injury I wasn’t going to play, and I didn’t need anyone to come and tell me. It was just a kind of natural deal where I knew I had to go through what my options were,” he said. “The truth is that when I look back I can only remember good times and positive things , like the number of good people I’ve met. I can only say positive things about my time at Barcelona.”

Braithwaite also opened up on his decision to move to Barcelona’s local rivals Espanyol.

“I have felt highly valued from the first moment and the club offered me a very stimulating project compared to those offered by other teams,” he said. “I’m happy to be in a team where I feel I can help and I’m looking forward to helping my team in any way I can this season.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

The striker has two goals in four appearances for Espanyol but was sent off last time out in a 2-2 draw with Valencia.