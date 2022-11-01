Barcelona linked with move for Villarreal’s Nicolas Jackson

Barcelona are being linked with a possible move for Villarreal youngster Nicolas Jackson who has reportedly caught the Catalans’s eye.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Barca are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Jackson appears to be a target in case Ousmane Dembele does not renew his deal again.

The Frenchman only signed a two-year extension last summer and so will be heading into the final year of his latest deal at the end of the season.

Jackson has been enjoying regular minutes with Villarreal and has two goals and three assists for the Yellow Submarine so far this season.

He tends to play on right but can operate anywhere across the attack, which is a plus, and his status as a soon-to-be free agent will also attract Barca.

Aston Villa are also thought to be keen on signing Jackson. Unai Emery is hoping to tempt the forward to England after swapping Villarreal for Villa.