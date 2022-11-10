Inigo Martinez says his future ‘is not at all clear’ amid Barcelona rumors

Inigo Martinez says he’s happy at Athletic but admits he is facing an uncertain future amid speculation he is wanted at Barcelona next summer.

The defender is out of contract at the end of the season and there’s been speculation Barca want to bring him in on a free in 2023.

Martinez has offered an update on the current situation but wasn’t giving too much away.

“I am happy here, I am very comfortable. Let’s say that my future is not at all clear, but this is not the time or the place to be able to talk about the subject of my renewal. All this can lead you to confusion. I avoid any topic of this type,” he said. “The negotiations are there, the issue is being handled by my representatives, doing the best for me and for Athletic.”

Source | Mundo Deportivo

Barca may well be looking for a new defender after seeing Gerard Pique retire. Yet Xavi could also turn to 19-year-old Chadi Riad who made his first-team debut on Tuesday at Osasuna.