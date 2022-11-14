Barcelona willing to let Memphis Depay leave for free in January - report

Barcelona are reportedly willing to allow Memphis Depay to leave the club for free in the January transfer window.

Relevo are reporting his contract will not be renewed at the end of the season but Barca are happy for him to move after the World Cup if he so desires.

Barca need to free up more space on the wage bill and are willing to wave goodbye to the Dutchman who has fallen down the pecking order this season.

Memphis now has a big decision to make. He knows he has no future at Barcelona but must decide whether to go now or at the end of the campaign.

Much may depend on how the forward fares at the World Cup with the Netherlands. Some good performances may bring offers in January.

Memphis will also know that if he doesn’t move this winter, and spends the second half of the season on the bench, he may not be quite so in demand next summer.

The Barcelona forward hasn’t played since September because of injury and will not start the Netherlands’ first game of the World Cup. However, coach Louis van Gaal has said he is fit and could potentially come on as a sub.