Guido Rodriguez emerges as another option to replace Busquets at Barcelona

Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez has become the latest player to be linked with a move to Barcelona to take over from Sergio Busquets.

Martin Zubimendi and Ruben Neves have already been mentioned, but Rodriguez is liked by Barca because he would be a cheaper option, according to Ara.

The Argentine is contracted to Betis until 2024, and Barca are pretty confident they could negotiate a decent price because Los Verdiblancos also have financial issues.

Any move for a new midfielder looks more like happening in the summer than in the forthcoming January transfer window.

It seems that a new right-back is Barca’s top priority this winter, and president Joan Laporta has admitted it will be a tricky window because of the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

The retirement of Gerard Pique will help but Barca may still have to offload more players if they are to add to the squad.

Memphis Depay’s future seems to be in some doubt currently, while there also rumors floating around that Franck Kessie could be allowed to leave if offers arrive.