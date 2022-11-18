Xavi gives green light to Marcos Alonso renewal at Barcelona - report

Xavi has reportedly given the green light to hand Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso a two-year extension at the Camp Nou.

The left-back arrived in the summer from Chelsea, after terminating his contract with the Blues, and initially signed a one-year deal with the Catalan giants.

Alonso has gone on to make 12 appearances this season in all competitions for Barca and seems to be a useful squad member, playing at left-back and in central defense.

Xavi and Barca’s “sports management” are all happy for Alonso to be handed a renewal with talks set to take place after the World Cup, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona will offer a one-year deal with the option for an extra year and it seems now that Alonso will stay on at Barcelona.

The defender said in an interview earlier this month that he’ll “fight” to stay at Barca and made it clear he wants to stay for more than just a single campaign.