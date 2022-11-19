Sevilla deny interest in Barcelona’s Memphis Depay - report

Memphis Depay is being heavily tipped to leave Barcelona in the January transfer window after seemingly being deemed surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are also thought to be keen to get his high salary off the wage bill, and one club that have been linked with the forward are Sevilla.

However, Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that the Andalusians have denied interest in Memphis and are not thinking about signing him right now.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli is thought to be looking at other targets ahead of the winter window which means Memphis may have to look elsewhere.

The Netherlands international is currently with the Dutch World Cup squad and will have the chance to tempt potential admirers if he can shine in Qatar.

Memphis is a key player for Louis van Gaal’s side and is already the second highest goalscorer in Dutch history, just eight goals behind Robin van Persie on the all-time list.