Inter Miami ‘close’ to agreeing Lionel Messi deal - report

Inter Miami are reportedly close to agreeing a deal for Lionel Messi and are hoping to wrap up the transfer after World Cup 2022.

The Times are reporting that Inter are expecting him to join after his contract with PSG expires at the end of the season and will make him “the highest-paid player in the history of MLS.”

Inter Miami are also hoping to“further strengthen their side by recruiting players who can complement Messi’s skills.” Two names mentioned are Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas, who are both close friends and former team-mates.

The report reckons that PSG may still try to extend Messi’s contract but look like being unsuccessful. The GOAT already has a home in Miami and has previously said he would like to play in the United States at some point in the future.

Messi is currently with the Argentina side in Qatar for the World Cup and scored in a 2-0 victory over Mexico last time out. The victory got his team back on track after a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia.