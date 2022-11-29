Sergino Dest ‘want to convince’ AC Milan to sign him permanently from Barcelona - report

Sergino Dest is reportedly growing increasingly confident he can persuade AC Milan to sign him permanently from Barcelona at the end of the season.

The USMNT defender hasn’t enjoyed the best start to life with the Rossoneri, and has only made one Serie A start, but thinks he can turn things around.

Dest is said to be “increasingly convinced of his own qualities” and seems to have been given a confidence boost by starting both of the USMNT’s games at World Cup 2022.

The full-back now “wants to convince Milan to invest 20 million euros to buy him from Barcelona,” according to Calciomercato.

Dest’s loan deal includes a purchase option and you suspect Barcelona would be happy for the former Ajax man to leave permanently due to the club’s ongoing financial difficulties.

The defender is currently at World Cup 2022 and will be hoping to progress to the knockout stages with the Stars and Stripes.

Gregg Berhalter’s team finish off against Iran in what is essentially a play-off for a round-of-16 spot, with victory for either side guaranteeing qualification to the knockout stages.