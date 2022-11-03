Mikel Arteta plays down Barcelona rumors

Mikel Arteta has been linked with a future move to Barcelona this week by reports in Spain and has been asked about the speculation.

Diario Sport reckon that Arteta is a “firm candidate” to be a future Barcelona manager as he used to play for the club and worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Arteta also has his Arsenal side top of the Premier League table right now but has insisted he is happy where he is in north London.

“I’m extremely happy. I’m proud to be where I am,” he said. “I think that Barca are on a very good path. They have a phenomenal coach, a coach who has been an absolute legend at the club and he has lifted them up. You have to be very respectful with that.”

There’s no suggestion that Barcelona are thinking of saying goodbye to Xavi, although the coach has been questioned after another early exit from the Champions League.

Xavi has already admitted he’s well aware he will be replaced if he does not deliver results at Barcelona and will be hoping his team can get their hands on some silverware this season.