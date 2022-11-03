Hector Bellerin: I want to renew with Barcelona

Hector Bellerin says he’s very happy to be back at Barcelona and is hoping to renew his contract with the Catalan giants

The full-back signed a one-year deal in the summer after being released by Arsenal but has only made three La Liga appearances for his new club.

Bellerin seems to be enjoying life at the Camp Nou but knows his future at the club will depend on how he performs in the coming months.

“I want to renew with Barça,” he said. It was very nice to return home. At the moment I have signed a one-year contract and we are waiting to see how everything goes for both parties. “Renewing is something that does not depend on me, but I am very happy at Barça. I’m very happy to be here and to be able to enjoy playing for Barça because it’s a dream I’ve always had. “When you reach the last day of the transfer window and you haven’t done the pre-season it’s always harder to get in, there are few minutes of filming, but I’m happy with the way everything is developing on a footballing and personal level.” Source | Catalunya Radio

Barcelona continue to be linked with a new right-back, despite signing Bellerin, but it remains to be seen if they will try to sign a new defender in January or wait until the summer.