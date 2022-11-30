Barcelona’s Jordi Cruyff on January transfers: We know what we want to do

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff says the club know what they want to do in the January transfer window but acknowledged signings may be impossible.

The Catalans have been linked with a host of players as usual but may have to trim the squad before they can add any new signings.

Cruyff told TV3 that if Barcelona can make signing they know exactly who they want to bring to the Camp Nou.

“The rules are what they are for everyone and, therefore, if we cannot sign, we have to continue, but if something can be done suddenly, we are clear about what we want to do,” he said.

One player who has been tipped to depart is Memphis Depay. Cruyff says the Dutchman could have left in the summer and isn’t sure if he will go in January.

“Let’s see. In August he already had options to leave, but it didn’t happen. Now we have Lewandowski suspended for three games and if you then have an injury you still need something.”

Cruyff is also expecting a decision to be made on Sergio Busquets’s future soon.

“When he returns from the World Cup, with time, obviously there will be answers because the club also has to plan for the future,” he said. “(Busquets) deserves that respect, that he himself can decide how and when.”

The captain is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to MLS side Inter Miami.