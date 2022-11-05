Barcelona in ‘advanced’ talks to extend Marcos Alonso’s deal - report

Barcelona are reportedly in advanced talks to extend Marcos Alonso’s deal at the Camp Nou.

The defender arrived in the summer on a free transfer from Chelsea and signed a one-year contract with the Catalan giants.

ESPN are reporting that Barca want Alonso to put pen to paper on a new deal that will run for another two seasons.

Alonso has made 10 appearances this season for Xavi’s side and has demonstrated his versatility by playing at left-back and center-back.

The Spain international is proving to be a useful squad member but it’s difficult to see him making the starting XI when everyone is fit.

Alonso scored his first goal for the club last time out against Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League but could be back on the bench against Almeria on Saturday.

Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen have both been passed fit for the game, while Gerard Pique will also be hoping to start for a final time at the Camp Nou.