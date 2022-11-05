Barcelona linked with €20m move for Arnau Martinez

Barcelona’s search for a right-back has reportedly taken them to Girona and Arnau Martinez.

ARA reckon that Martinez fits the bill for Xavi’s side and could be affordable as he’s only valued at around €20 million.

Right-back remains an issue for Barcelona where Xavi’s options are Hector Bellerin, Sergi Roberto or playing Jules Kounde or Alejandro Balde out of position.

Martinez did have a brief spell at La Masia, which may help his chances, and is still just 20 but is already making a name for himself for Girona.

The youngster has made nine La Liga appearances so far this season and has scored against Real Betis and Real Sociedad.

Martinez has also previously said it would be a “dream” to head to Barcelona but it’s thought he would rather not move in the middle of the season.

Right-back had been thought to be Barca’s top priority this winter but the departure of Gerard Pique may change things when it comes to transfers.

The defender’s exit frees up space on the wage bill but also may mean Xavi’s side try to bring in another center-back or possibly a midfielder in January.