Barcelona have three new priorities for January transfer window - report

Renewals, not signings, are now the focus

By Gill Clark
Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff has admitted the club are unlikely to bring in any new players in the January transfer window due to their ongoing financial difficulties.

All of which means the club’s focus seems to have shifted from signings to contract extensions, according to the latest reports.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Barca want to secure the futures of Inaki Pena, Alejandro Balde and top prospect Lamine Yamal in the winter window.

There’s a similar report in Diario Sport although the names are slightly different.

Sport reckons Barca’s top priorities are registering Gavi as a first-team player, updating La Liga with Ronald Araujo’s new deal and extending Balde’s contract.

Barca had thought they might have been able to sign in January, after seeing Gerard Pique retire, but it seems that won’t now work because of the club’s early Champions League exit.

The Catalans may also struggle to complete all three objectives unless there’s another exit, with Memphis Depay the most likely player to leave in January.

